Lighthouse of Collier kicks off Beeper Baseball for the Blind

Lighthouse of Collier is an organization that helps people who are blind or have low vision, find community. Their latest game of Beeper Baseball, underway in Naples, brought dozens to the field at Cambier Park.

Rick Hart works for the organization and played in the game. He has a degenerative eye disease and has slowly lost his sight slowly over the course of his life.

"I couldn't read by the time I was 10," he said.

"I'm going to do things by touch, dexterity, by listening, maybe I'll smell... everything is going to take me longer, but there's nothing I can't do other than drive," Hart said.

This is game is a great example. The baseball makes a beeping sound so players can locate it and play the game of the season.

"As time went on I raised children. I'm married. There wasn't much I wasn't able to do," Hart said.

He says his confidence while navigating blindness has grown from being a part of Lighthouse. Madalena Diosomito, another member and player, agrees.

"Just because I'm blind doesn't mean I'm useless, that I can't do anything," she said.

Many who played are fully blind, some are visually impaired and others are supportive family and friends playing with their eyes closed.

"I don't allow blindness to define me," Diosomito said.

It costs nothing to join, but there's everything to gain. The non-profit offers resources including connection with medical professionals and classes on how to do daily tasks.

"Everybody gets it. They know what it's like to be visually impaired so it gives us a real sense of community," Hart said.