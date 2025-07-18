NAPLES, Fla. — A small building in Naples serves as a safe haven for many in the LGBTQ+ community, but recent federal changes to crisis services have local organizations stepping up to fill the gap.

How will Naples Pride provide mental health resources to youth going forward?

LGBTQ+ youth mental health service shut down by Trump administration

The Trump administration announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will close the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services program effective July 17.

"I see them when they come in, and they're so scared," said Cori Craciun, executive director for Naples Pride, fighting back tears as she described the vulnerable individuals who seek help.

"You literally took that away from them, and now they have nobody to talk to," Craciun said.

The program was originally a bipartisan effort to provide specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

"Mental health and suicide shouldn't be a red or blue issue whatsoever," Craciun said.

While LGBTQ+ youth can still call the hotline, Craciun emphasized it's not about special treatment but about having trained specialists who understand their unique challenges.

"It's a night and day difference when you call and know you can trust that person," Craciun said.

She fears lives will be lost without these specialized services.

"You could kill them," Craciun said. "To put it bluntly."

In response to these changes, Naples Pride is launching the "Naples Pride Mental Health Collaborative" to connect LGBTQ+ individuals with affirming mental health resources in our community.

In a community where LGBTQ+ expression has become increasingly politicized, Craciun hopes for greater understanding and acceptance.

"Listen to us, come and meet us, sit down with us, and get to know us," Craciun said.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, a link to resources can be found here, and to get connected with resources in Collier County, those can be found here.

