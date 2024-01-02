Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

Last week to visit Night Lights at Naples Botanical Garden

NAPLES BOTANICAL GARDEN JOHNSONVILLE NIGHT LIGHTS THUMBNAIL.jpg
Anvar Ruziev - WFTX
NAPLES BOTANICAL GARDEN JOHNSONVILLE NIGHT LIGHTS THUMBNAIL.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 08:49:31-05

NAPLES, Fla. — The Johnsonville Night Lights at Naples Botanical Garden is drawing crowds for its final week. The event, which began on November 24th, offers an experience that transforms the garden into a light-up wonderland. This week is the last chance for visitors to enjoy the spectacle.

At 6:00PM, the 170-acre garden reopens, revealing thousands of lights that illuminate its botanical landscapes. The transformation brings a new perspective to the familiar daytime scenery.

"It's so different at night, the lights and all the same trees that I see during the day, it gives you such a special feeling, it's just like a utopia to me here," said visitor, Tina Mark.

Adding to the atmosphere is nightly live music, positioned near light-up benches where people can relax and immerse themselves in the moment.

Ticket prices for non-members are set at $20 for children and $40 for adults. An exclusive 'Glow Ticket,' priced at $95, offers additional perks such as a light-up necklace, holospek glasses, a drink ticket, and a Naples Botanical Garden branded bag.

"Everything's beautiful and tranquil, and I just connect with nature and Florida here. This to me, is Florida," one person told Fox 4.

The last entry to the event is at 9 PM, and while parking is free, it is limited. The staff recommends planning your visit accordingly.

The final day to see this seasonal spectacle is Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023