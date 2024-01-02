Last week to visit Night Lights at Naples Botanical Garden

NAPLES, Fla. — The Johnsonville Night Lights at Naples Botanical Garden is drawing crowds for its final week. The event, which began on November 24th, offers an experience that transforms the garden into a light-up wonderland. This week is the last chance for visitors to enjoy the spectacle.

At 6:00PM, the 170-acre garden reopens, revealing thousands of lights that illuminate its botanical landscapes. The transformation brings a new perspective to the familiar daytime scenery.

"It's so different at night, the lights and all the same trees that I see during the day, it gives you such a special feeling, it's just like a utopia to me here," said visitor, Tina Mark.

Adding to the atmosphere is nightly live music, positioned near light-up benches where people can relax and immerse themselves in the moment.

Ticket prices for non-members are set at $20 for children and $40 for adults. An exclusive 'Glow Ticket,' priced at $95, offers additional perks such as a light-up necklace, holospek glasses, a drink ticket, and a Naples Botanical Garden branded bag.

"Everything's beautiful and tranquil, and I just connect with nature and Florida here. This to me, is Florida," one person told Fox 4.

The last entry to the event is at 9 PM, and while parking is free, it is limited. The staff recommends planning your visit accordingly.

The final day to see this seasonal spectacle is Sunday.