AVE MARIA, Fla — For the first time, fans had the chance to watch Naples’ first professional soccer team in action. FC Naples kicked off the excitement at Ave Maria, marking a historic moment for both the team and the community.

Players showcased sharp passes and quick footwork, putting on a show for eager spectators. Then GOOOAL! The moment they’ve been waiting for.

KICKOFF: Fans get first look at FC Naples ahead of inaugural season

For fans like the Garcia family, having a professional team in their community is a dream come true. “It’s a great thing to have a professional team come out and play in your community,” they said.

Ariel Hernandez and her son Kalel are especially excited. “When I see all these soccer players, it’s an amazing experience because I really love soccer,” said Kalel. Ariel and Kalel dream of him playing for this team one day—making goals in more ways than one.

Austin Schargorodski Ariel Hernandez and her son Kalel

FC Naples is Naples’ first pro sports franchise, and after months of building, head coach Matt Poland says the team is ready to represent—and inspire—the Southwest Florida community.

“The most important aspect of a professional soccer team is the community,” Poland said. “Getting to see kids excited to look up to these players and learn from them is the best thing we can offer.”

Austin Schargorodski Matt Poland, FC Naples head coach

FC Naples will play home games at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, and season tickets are now available. Their first game is on March 8th against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. In addition to home games, Ave Maria will serve as a practice and event hub, giving fans more opportunities to see the team up close.

“We’re excited to bring something new to this community and bridge the gap between Ave and Naples,” said Michelle Mambuca, marketing manager for Ave Maria.