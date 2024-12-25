NAPLES, Fla. — Thousands of families drive around Victoria Park to look at the Christmas lights. The neighborhood is decked in decorations and many of the streets have different themes.

The Vlaardingerbroek family started the whole thing.

"We never suspected this would happen," Matt Vlaardingerbroek he said.

Now almost 17 years later, the whole neighborhood participates in the light tour.

"My mom had the idea in 2007," he said.

His mother asked a few neighbors to decorate their homes to liven their street. Now, all of these years later, there's even a little friendly competition between neighbors.

The Vlaardingerbroek family has 32 thousand lights in their yard and on their house. He says his electric bill doubles, but it's worth it.

It's Tradition! Meet Naples man who helped start Victoria Park light tour

For this family, this time of year holds special tradition. Some of the lights get handed down.

Matt says he'll be hand building some new sights too.

"Next year I want to do a merry go round," he said.