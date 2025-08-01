"It's not safe": Haitian TPS holders in Collier County fear return as protections set to expire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Haitians living in southwest Florida under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) say they fear for their lives if forced to return home, as the U.S. government moves to end their legal protections.

One Haitian man living in Collier County, who asked to be identified only as Mark, said the decision to terminate TPS for Haiti ignores the violent reality on the ground.

“It’s a deeper pain when you hear your family member going through it,” he said. Mark has been in Southwest Florida for more than a decade. But under current federal guidelines, he could be forced to return to Haiti as early as February 3, 2026.

“Gangs occupy 90% of the capital. I mean, the main airport in Port-au-Prince is completely shut down,” Mark said. “They’re warning U.S. citizens to evacuate immediately," he added.

TPS was first granted to Haitians in 2010 after a devastating earthquake. The designation has been extended several times — most recently under the Biden administration — but in June, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Secretary Kristi Noem announced that conditions had improved enough to end the program early.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” said a DHS spokesperson. “The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible," DHS added.

But people on the ground in Haiti say the situation is not improving.

“I would say that the government is (nonexistent),” said Pastor Octavius Delfils, speaking from Haiti via Zoom. “There are people in power… but they don’t have a plan to improve the situation — the situation is getting worse and the government is doing nothing.”

In July, a federal judge blocked DHS’s attempt to terminate TPS early, restoring protections through February 3, 2026 — the original expiration date. However, the case is now being challenged in court, and the long-term fate of TPS holders remains uncertain.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem determined that permitting Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is "contrary to the national interest of the United States".

Back in Naples, Mark says he remains in constant contact with his mother, who still lives in Port-au-Prince.

“It’s as though the gangs have fully taken over the country,” he said, translating her words from a phone recording.

The U.S. State Department currently lists Haiti under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, citing high risks of kidnapping, violent crime, and civil unrest.

“We are in darkness,” Mark translated his mother on the phone. “It’s full weakness, but the Lord gives us strength.”

