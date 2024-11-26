NAPLES, Fla. — The Christmas tree lighting on 3rd street was underway in Naples, November 25.

Lauren Osborne is one of hundreds who attended the event. She brought her dog Apollo, who was dressed for the occasion.

IT'S LIT! Naples Christmas Tree lit and ready for holiday season

"Well he's a doberman, he loves the crowds, and the attention. He is festive just like we are," she said.

And now it's lights on!

The FOX4 team interviewed Rebecca and Sam at the event. We asked what their favorite parts of the holidays are.

"No work, and family time," the couple said.