"It's ridiculous": Five days & counting, but no power for some Collier condos

COLLIER COUNTY, FL — At least 16 units in an apartment complex in Collier County have been without power for nearly a week, leaving residents coping with lost food and increasing Florida humidity, and no electricity.

Backup generators, temporarily connected through wires to the back of a truck, offer only a short-term solution for some of the people living at the Vanderbilt Place complex.

The power outage began on Saturday, April 6th. 5 days later, it was still unclear what caused the outage.

Anastasia Labocheva, a resident who attends a nearby school, described the inconvenience of not having electricity as a full time student. "There's no Wi-fi. I have to charge my phone in the car," she said.

Some residents, who chose not to be identified, said they had to discard hundreds of dollars' worth of perishable food items. Others complained about having to shower in cold water. And others are staying with family or nearby hotels.

Fox 4 reached out to Sentry Management, the company contracted for homeowners association management. A company representative said the problem is on the property's end, and the repair involves a part that was not readily available. The representative said the community's own board was also still working to finalize the hiring of a vendor to do the repair.