"IT'S ALMOST READY": Great Wolf Lodge opens in Naples... soon

NAPLES, Fla. — The brand new Great Wolf Lodge is set to open on September 25. Inside there are 13 water slides, bowling, an arcade, and a barrel that fills with a thousand gallons of water and tips over every 5 minutes.

The indoor water park alone is 92,000 square feet. That's the size of two football fields.

Jason Bays is the General Manager.

"This is our 22nd Great Wolf Lodge. It's our first one in Florida and we couldn't be more excited to open up our 500 family suites," he said.

It's revving up the work force in Collier County. He says the Great Wolf Lodge will employ more than 600 people including 100 lifeguards. They're hard at work with just over a month until opening day.

"We're going to be putting in all of the equipment, think of all the chairs, trashcans, and all of the different things that make up the resort so people can come here and stay," he said.

There's something for the whole family.

"We've got a bunch of different tiki bars set throughout. It's a great place to come and relax, the lazy river is a lot of fun for adults too. We have virtual reality that we're debuting. We have a zip line, that you can go across the entire adventure park," Bays said.