"It's about safety": Collier Fair closed Friday due to widespread rain

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The 48th annual Collier County Fair will be closed for a day on Friday over inclement weather.

The fair says widespread rain across Southwest Florida brought its operations to a halt.

Organizers say the fair started on Thursday and boasts a lineup of attractions including food stalls, amusement rides, livestock competitions, and entertainment.

It is one of the biggest family events of the year and saw a good turnout on Thursday.

However, with rain expected through Friday, the fair announced it will be closed for a day as a safety precaution.

"The fair will not be running today, unfortunately, due to the inclement weather," said fair manager Rhonda Ward. "Out of the safety for our patrons we have decided that today we will be closed.

The fair expects to re-open on Saturday. When it does you can expect access to 30 big rides and dozens of vendors.

Afternoon tickets are prices at $15 for adults and $5 for children.

More information is available at collierfair.com