'It was a miracle': FDOT road ranger recounts near-death crash on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An FDOT Road Ranger says he is lucky to be alive after a crash on I-75 Monday afternoon. A driver struck his service truck and left the road covered in debris.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash happened near mile marker 87 when a distracted driver didn’t notice a closed right lane. The at-fault driver claimed he was distracted with his radio.

The driver hit the FDOT truck parked on the side of the road, causing a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT I-75 LOOKED LIKE AFTER THE CRASH:

Road Ranger Jorge Bitterman was on duty at the time, but was not inside the truck. He had stepped out of his truck just minutes before the crash to assist with a disabled truck with a boat attached.

“It was a miracle. I was so lucky I got up just in time,” Bitterman said. “A minute before—30 seconds before—and I wouldn’t be here."

Bitterman says per standard procedure, he had set up cones and flashing lights to warn drivers, but still ended up getting hit.

“It felt like a big explosion. My reaction was to just get out of the way,” he said.

Bitterman is urging drivers to stay focused behind the wheel, saying this kind of crash happens far too often.

On Dec. 21, FHP investigated another crash involving an FDOT Road Ranger. The driver of a paint striping truck with the road ranger. They were helping with temporary lane closures and had traffic cones out, along with emergency lights.

“This happens every week—people are driving too fast and not paying attention,” he said. “My advice to drivers is simple: stay off your phone and pay attention. If you see us, move over—just one lane."

Both Bitterman and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. FHP says the crash is still being investigated.

Even after the close call, Bitterman says he’s ready to get back to work.

“My CAT scan came back good. I’m just sore. I’ll take a few days off, then I’ll be back—changing tires and helping people,” he said.

FHP says it is actively investigating the crash.