'It gives them hope': FC Naples free soccer camp supports 300 underserved kids

NAPLES, Fla. — Hundreds of underserved kids in Collier County are getting a unique chance to train with community soccer professionals through a new partnership between FC Naples and Publix.

The three-week camp, which started on June 2 and runs through June 19 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, provides elite coaching, soccer gear and daily meals at no cost to over 300 children from local organizations like Grace Place and the YMCA.

FC Naples leaders say the program is about more than just soccer skills – it's about building long-term confidence in these children.

"Our coaches are here obviously teaching them skills on the field — running around, shots, dribbles, passing, goalkeeping — but maybe more importantly are talks off the field about what it takes to be a professional.," said Bob Moreno, CEO of FC Naples.

The professional players view helping these kids as part of their responsibility to the community.

"No it's great because the community is a huge part to FC Naples and we take great pride in trying to inspire the younger generation you know – they're all looking up now you see younger players that are playing professionally now so it's good to try and be an example to these kids," said Tyler Paskin of FC Naples.

Publix is helping fuel the experience, providing daily snacks, water, and boxed lunches.

“Great performance starts with proper nutrition,” said Lindsey Willis with Publix. “We’re proud to fuel young athletes with the meals they need to stay focused and ready to play."

Many participants come from underserved communities, and Grace Place CEO Lara Fisher believes the experience will have lasting impacts beyond the field.

"This really gives them hopes and opportunities right and not they're necessarily going to become a professional soccer player but it shows them that they are going to have the same opportunities that students in any part of Naples are going to have. That's for education, it's for opportunities to go to college of get a great job," Fisher said.

The celebration continues July 12 when all 300 kids will be honored at an FC Naples home game. Each child gets free tickets, and the match doubles as a back-to-school supply drive to support local families.

