Island Boys Rapper Frank Venegas arrested on drug and gun charges in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — On Sunday night around 9pm a Collier County Sheriff's Office Sergeant in Naples pulled over a yellow Corvette in front of Corkscrew Elementary because it failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign.

The driver was identified from her Florida's Driver's License.

The passenger was also asked for his license. He was identified as Frank Venegas.

According to the arrest report, the vehicles license plate tag was expired as of May of 2024, but was later found to be valid.

The Deputy asked the two to exit the vehicle.

CCSO island boys rapper arrested

A Corporal with the Sheriff's office arrived to help with the stop and according to the arrest report looked at the passenger side of the vehicle and saw a clear plastic ziplock bag with white pills inside laying on the floorboard.

A search was conducted and the pills were identified as Oxycodone. The Sheriff's office said Venegas could not locate a valid prescription.

According to the report, a firearm was also found in a handbag, and inside the bag were credit cards with Venegas' name on them.

The Corporal ran the firearm and found it could not be located. The serial number had been removed. It has been spray-painted blue, the report stated.

Venegas was arrested. He was charged with one count of possessing an altered firearm and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Venegas has been arrested before.

In the Sheriff's report, it indicated that "the following individual is a documented gang member/associate per Florida statue 874.03"

The Island Boys, which includes Venegas’ twin brother, Alex, rose to fame in 2021 with their viral hit “I’m an Island Boy.”