NAPLES, Fla. — More than 50 people gathered Sunday outside the Naples Post Office on Goodlette-Frank Road to raise concerns about possible changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Is USPS at risk? Naples protestors say yes—and they’re taking action

The group says recent policy shifts threaten to privatize the Postal Service, turning it from a public good into a for-profit business. They’re backing House Resolution 70—a bill in Congress that aims to protect the Postal Service and keep it publicly owned.

Supporters say the bill recognizes that USPS workers do more than just deliver letters. “Every house, every day,” said postal worker Charles Joseph Jr., pointing out how often mail carriers are in the community.

The resolution also highlights how mail carriers often serve as unofficial first responders—spotting health, safety, and crime issues before anyone else.

"You look for your mailman or your mailwoman and you speak, you greet, you start conversations and that's what people do. People see us as more than just a delivery service—they see us as friends, they see us as a lifeline for them," Joseph added.

Those who showed up Sunday fear that privatizing the Postal Service could lead to fewer deliveries, higher stamp prices, and big problems for rural areas, seniors, and small businesses that depend on regular mail.