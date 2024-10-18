iPhone porch pirate arrested in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department says a man is accused of a stealing a package containing an Apple iPhone off of a resident's front porch in September.

Police say they identified the suspect's car leaving Collier County and traveling to Broward County right after the theft.

On October 15, 2024, police say the suspect returned to Naples.

During a traffic stop, police identified the driver as Gabriel Antonio Bloise Hernandez, 21, from Broward County.

Hernandez was also linked to two similar thefts which happened in unincorporated Collier County, police say.

He was arrested for grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a valid driver's license.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office also charged Hernandez for the thefts within their jurisdiction.

Hernandez is currently in the Naples Jail.