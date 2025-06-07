NAPLES, Fla. — On Saturday, the Naples Pride Festival will bring celebrations to Cambier Park in Naples. However, an important change was announced Friday: the festival’s drag show must move indoors.

Watch as Fox 4’s Anvar Ruziev spoke with visitors at Cambier Park to see where they thought the drag show should be held:

INDOOR or OUT?: Naples parkgoers weigh in on Pride Fest requirements for drag show

An appeals court ruled that public safety concerns made an indoor venue necessary.

Originally planned to be held outside at Cambier Park, the drag show will now take place at the Norris Center nearby. The show will only be open to adults 18 and older.

Samary, a visitor at the park, said she felt the show should stay outside. "Right here where they want to have it," she explained. "I don't see what the issue is about individuals coming out to enjoy a wholesome show."

Mirko, another local resident, disagreed slightly. "Someplace indoors makes sense," he said.

Other community members, like Alfredo, mentioned concerns about the location near a playground. "We have to put the children first," Alfredo stated. "It's probably an inappropriate forum for a pride parade, especially drag shows, we're talking over-the-top drag shows."

Jim Becker also supported having the drag show indoors, specifically due to concerns about children's exposure.

"It should be indoors only, where the children gotta be of age," Becker noted. "The children are real gullible and they're young, too young to hate."

However, several others felt strongly about keeping the event outdoors.

A couple at Cambier Park said parents who find the show inappropriate could simply keep their kids home. "This is a freedom of speech thing," they emphasized.

Randy, another visitor, agreed. "I think as long as there's a public notice and all the parents are informed, I think it's perfectly fine to have it out here."

Another anonymous visitor added, "Outside is a fine venue, as long as no one is breaking any laws."

While the community opinions vary, the final decision means the drag performance will be indoors at the Norris Center. Meanwhile, the rest of the festival will go ahead outdoors at Cambier Park.

The Naples Pride Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Several roads around the park have already been closed.