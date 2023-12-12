Ian-damaged mobile home park in central Naples on sale for $25 million

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples neighborhood is slowly vanishing as its property is up for sale.

The Harmony Shores Mobile Home Port in Naples off of Tamiami Trail and near Bayshore Drive is listed for $25 million by LQ Commercials.

Homeowners at the mobile home park tell Fox 4 they had a long and tiring rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the community is disappearing.

"Since way before the hurricane they were trying to evict us from here," said Eloy Tovar-Campos, a Harmony Shores resident. "They're trying to sell the lot so right now it's like, we don't know what's really going on."

Over time, Tovar-Campos says holes in plots where homes used to stand have taken over the 12-acre site.

Tovar-Campos has called the park home for more than 15 years, but soon it could be an empty lot.

He claims the pressure to move out is even more than before.

"A lot of people here, they don't have papers, they don't have, you know, socials and they don't have nowhere else to go and this was the only place you know, people can actually get a rent," said Tovar-Campos.

Fox 4 reached out to the owners of the property for comment on why they are selling, but as of Monday night, no response.

Tovar-Campos says he knows there is nothing they can do but try to find another place to call home in a housing market he described as exclusive.

"When the hurricane happened, we didn't have any insurance," said Tovar-Campos. "They don't have insurance for mobile homes, so we'd rather move to something more comfortable. Somewhere where we can actually add insurance and they help us out."

Fox 4 will keep you up to date as this development continues.