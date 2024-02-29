'I can't get my things': Storage facility closure in Naples leaves customers angry

NAPLES, Fla. — A storage facility in Naples has been shut down over fire safety concerns, leaving customers unable to access their belongings with no clear timeline for reopening.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District closed the Public Storage, located at 7325 Davis Boulevard, citing a non-functioning fire protection system. According to officials, the lack of adequate fire safety measures means it's not safe for people to be there.

Customers attempting to retrieve their property were met with disappointment as they found the gates closed and a notice from the fire department posted at the front office.

"It's a big inconvenience. I've been here 3 months and I got to get some stuff out once in a while," said one frustrated customer.

"I have tax documents, loan documents, health documents, and [prescription] drugs in there that I just can't get out so we're stuck," another resident complained,

People like Donald Rench, who live nearby, have been grappling with the lack of information and assistance.

"Why can't we just get someone here.. that's my question," Rench said frustrated.

Rench had received an email from Public Storage saying it anticipates "that the property will reopen soon, and will advise once access is available".

Notices from the fire department dating back to August last year were found on the facility's door.

Once the facility updates its plan and meets fire safety standards, the Naples Fire Department told Fox 4 it can swiftly inspect it. The department said reopening will only happen if and after it passes inspection.

Fox 4 has reached out to the property manager of Public Storage and left a voicemail asking for comment.