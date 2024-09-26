NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Helene is working it's way to South Florida and FOX4 crews have been checking in with people to a glance at how they're preparing.

WATCH OUR TEAM COVERAGE OF NAPLES AND BONITA SPRINGS HERE:

HURRICANE PREP: Naples and Bonita Springs residents prepare for Helene

Many people spent Wednesday night dining in Naples just ahead of Hurricane Helene. Massimiliano Tonni was one preparing. He owns Naples Restaurant La Trattoria and says he's not anxious.

"We just got ready, we prepared everything, we were walking around seeing if anybody needs help. Nobody needed help, so we're going home. We hope it's not gonna be that big," Tonni said.

While others in Bonita Springs who flood easily prepared for the worst, they're hoping for the best. We met Scott Kroeger doorknocking on Mango Drive.

"We've been here for Irma and Ian, we've seen the worst, so hopefully it doesn't get that bad. Hopefully we don't get too much water but we're prepared with sandbags," Kroeger said.

