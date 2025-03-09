NAPLES, Fla — Signs and yellow and blue flags lined Tamiami Trail outside the Collier County Courthouse as hundreds of people gathered in support of Ukraine. Organizers said it’s all about standing up for democracy.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to talk to people about what it meant for them to be out there.

Watch what protesters told Austin:

Hundreds rally in Naples to show support for Ukraine and democracy

Drivers honked and cheered as more than 400 people packed the sidewalk on Saturday, waving flags and holding signs. They say rallies like this help keep attention on the war and what’s at stake.

“All these folks using their freedom, using our freedom while we have it,” said one protester. “I want to support Zelenskyy because I think he’s a hero,” said another. “We need to stand with our allies and protect them, and protect democracy for this world,” said a third protester.

For Anna Yeskoba, who moved here after the war started, she said seeing this level of support hits close to home.

Austin Schargorodski Anna Yeskoba, Naples resident

“As a red state, we are amazed that people here are supporting Ukraine and democracy.”

Supporters say they’re not letting the conversation fade, reminding people that Ukraine still needs support.