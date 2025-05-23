Human bones found in Collier County: Here's what will happen next

NAPLES, Fla — Investigators are working to identify human bones discovered in a shallow grave by workers digging an irrigation trench in Collier County.

The remains were found Thursday morning on the 6000 block of Daniels Road when a crew digging an irrigation trench discovered the bones shortly before 10 a.m.

The District 20 Medical Examiner confirmed the bones are human, and authorities have since relocated them to the Medical Examiner's Office for further analysis.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene personnel and members of the Florida Gulf Coast University Human Forensic Team are processing the scene and collecting items near the remains that could be connected to the investigation.

Fox 4 Investigators search an area where human bones were found on Thursday

Experts are currently working to determine the sex of the deceased person. Once determined, DNA will be collected and entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a national centralized repository for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States.

CCSO detectives will also compare the information with local missing persons cases.

Investigators say this is an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

