How you can help an 11-year-old Naples girl send letters to troops overseas

NAPLES, Fla. — An 11-year-old Naples girl is asking for your help. She wants to send as many letters as possible to troops overseas.

Sutton Shanahan runs a non-profit called Kidz 4 a Cause, which encourages other children to give back to the community. Right now, she's working to give back to those who serve.

“I think it’s really cool that I got involved with thousands of soldiers on a ship, and I feel really happy that I’m helping them," she said.

Shanahan has sent 1,739 letters to troops aboard the USS Eisenhower just in time for the holidays.

“I hope it brings a smile to their face and I hope it makes them very happy," Shanahan said.

Now, she has a new goal, but she needs southwest Florida's help.

"I plan on doing 5,000 letters, for the entire ship," she said.

She wants community members and businesses to join in. Once you’re done writing the letters, ship them to c/o Kidz 4 a Cause 3527 Plover Ave. Naples, Fl 34117.

Shanahan has had some wins ahead of her second shipment. The military members have expressed a need for bandannas to cover their mouths so they're not inhaling jet fuel. They're also asking for wipes and flavoring to add to their water.

The company Dude Wipes has agreed to send a shipment.