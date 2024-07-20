How did Collier County fare after "largest global IT outage in history"?

NAPLES, Fla. — Several local businesses and medical clinics in Collier County experienced disruptions on Friday, linked to a recent software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The outages causing problems for companies and government operations around the world..

The Collier County government reported its email systems were down, and local clinics who spoke to Fox 4 said they were experiencing disruptions with their internal systems.

“Unfortunately, with this situation they can’t just press a revert button or send a new update to undo all the work that has been done,” said Andrew Panek, who runs a local IT services business in Naples called Tech Department. He attributed the issue to inadequate testing.

“To me, it’s strange because they should have a lot of checks and balances within a huge organization to test this update from multiple perspectives and not just have one person responsible for a rollout that affects the whole world,” Panek added.

While some major cities in the U.S. experienced significant disruptions, Collier County was less severely impacted.

The Naples Airport confirmed it was fully operational, and the Naples Police Department reported no interruptions to their systems.

