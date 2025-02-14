Hope Card: a new resource for domestic violence survivors

NAPLES, Fla. — Last October, the Florida Legislature passed a bill establishing the Hope Card Program, a measure intended to aid victims of domestic violence. With a January 1, 2025, deadline for implementation by county clerks, the program is being promoted as a game-changer for survivors. But does it truly live up to its promise?

To understand the potential impact of the Hope Card, it is important first to understand what an injunction is. Tama Caldarone, Legal Director at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples, explains, "An injunction for protection is a civil restraining order in the state of Florida. Once that final restraining order goes into place, a judge gives the actual order."

These court orders are often lengthy and impractical for victims to carry at all times. That’s where the Hope Card comes in. The card, which is free, is similar in size to a driver's license and provides essential information in a more accessible format. A digital version is also available.

Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes highlights the practical benefits, stating, "You need something that’s more convenient not just for the victim, but also for law enforcement so they can figure out what those laws of engagement are and enforce them right on the scene."

The Hope Card includes key details such as the victim’s and abuser’s names and dates of birth, addresses, and the case number of the injunction. In situations where an injunction is violated, law enforcement can quickly verify the victim’s status, expediting their response.

“It gives our survivors a sense of peace of mind that they have this insurance card with them,” Caldarone says. “It also helps police validate the injunction quickly.”

To obtain a Hope Card, victims must request one from their county clerk’s office and renew it every two years. However, while the program is a step forward, it is not a solution for all survivors.

“We definitely advise participants or survivors to determine if it’s a safe time to file an injunction,” Caldarone notes. “A lot of times, it’s not. Often, that’s not the right recourse for them because it is just a piece of paper.”

While the Hope Card streamlines legal protections, it does not physically prevent an abuser from harming their victim. Advocates emphasize that leaving an abusive relationship is one of the most dangerous times for a survivor. The Hope Card may be a useful tool, but it is not a guarantee of safety.

