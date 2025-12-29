Homeowners in Naples weigh in on Florida bill that could let them get rid of HOA

NAPLES, Fla. — A new Florida House bill could give people living in homeowners associations significantly more power, including the ability to dissolve their HOAs under certain conditions.

The proposed legislation would establish a community association court, providing homeowners with a legal venue to bring certain HOA disputes before a judge. More significantly, the bill would allow an HOA to be dissolved if two-thirds of homeowners agree and a judge or community association court program validates the plan

WATCH AS PEOPLE IN NAPLES WEIGH IN ON THE NEWLY PROPOSED HOA REFORMS:

Naples residents weigh in on Florida bill that could let them dissolve their HOA

State data shows about half of all Floridians live in some form of an HOA.

"We are talking about homeowners' associations, not condominium associations – two completely separate things," said Yasmin Saad, a local real estate professional.

Saad, a longtime realtor, said there are about 350 HOAs across Collier County. If the bill passes, she doesn't expect it to change most neighborhoods but believes it would give homeowners a backup option.

"The majority of people are not going to want to dissolve their HOAs – again this is really a minority thing that we are looking at," Saad said. "But for the most part I do think this is background cleanup, just to have it – it's there, its not necessarily something that's going to be utilized."

Saad said one downside of the proposal is that it could lead to higher legal costs for homeowners involved in disputes.

Some people in Naples who live in HOA communities opened up about the proposed changes. Pamela Thomas said she wouldn't get rid of her HOA but supports people having the option.

"I personally would not go for it because if you take the HOA away, people will do whatever they want and the place will get run down," Thomas said.

Others like Maria Sanchez have mixed feelings. Since moving to Naples, she said her HOA fees have more than doubled to over $2,000 every quarter.

"HOAs are good to a certain degree," Sanchez said. "It's good but sometimes they go a little bit above certain rules and regulations," she added.

If approved, the HOA reform rules would take effect July 1, 2026. The House bill is currently in subcommittees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.