Homeless Naples Vet finds new hope and home at affordable senior housing complex

NAPLES, Fla. — Amid sky-high rent prices in Naples, a new affordable apartment complex has opened its doors for hundreds of seniors living on fixed incomes.

The Ekos Allegro apartment complex, developed by McDowell Housing Partners, is designed for residents 62 and older. The fixed-income housing development features hurricane-proof construction and state-of-the-art amenities. The complex will eventually offer 160 units.

“I feel so fortunate and lucky. I'm speechless, the place is beautiful,” said Daniel Mullins, one of the new residents.

Mullins, a Vietnam War veteran, faced homelessness months ago after selling his trailer to make ends meet.

“I was in military intelligence, and I was in Vietnam from '69 to '72," Mullins explained.

“We stayed with a friend for like 30 days,” Mullins added.

The veteran had to rely on shelters and stayed with a friend for about 30 days before securing a spot at Ekos Allegro, thanks to several connections, including the Collier Housing Alliance.

Now, Mullins pays $1,014 a month for his home.

“It's a one-bedroom, one-bath with state-of-the-art appliances. Everything's brand new. It's gorgeous, and we're so fortunate and so happy. We love all of it,” Mullins said.

Ekos Allegro was supposed to open early next year, but thanks to the Collier Community Foundation, it opened early. Michael Puchalla, from the Housing Alliance, helped make that happen by securing a $1.3 million loan from the foundation.

“It's been a long process, certainly, but we're very, very excited that the county really stepped up,” Puchalla said.

He says Ekos Allegro is one of the few fixed-income senior housing options in the area.

“There is no sparing of costs,” he added. “It is up to your Miami Category 5 hurricane standards. It's a solid concrete block five-story building. There's no wood frame structure — it's solid block."

According to the complex's website, rent ranges from $477 to $1,280 per month.