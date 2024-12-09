'Historic moment for FC Naples': Team signs first player

NAPLES, Fla. — His name may be the answer to a trivia question someday.

Who was the first player to sign with FC Naples?

Jayden Onen.

FC Naples Monday, FC Naples announced it's first player signing, 23-year-old Jayden Onen

The 23-year-old English born player played last season with Lexington SC in the USL.

“Jayden’s arrival marks a historic moment for FC Naples as we gear up for our debut in the 2025 season,” Coach Matt 'Gaffa' Poland said.

Onen is scheduled to report to the club in mid January to begin pre-season training.

FC Naples FC Naples signs first player, 23-year-old Jayden Onen

A North-London native, Onen played with Arsenal Football Club Academy, and had successive scholarships at Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, before going pro.

In 2023 he was nominated for the USL League One Young Player award.

“His remarkable journey through top academies and leagues in England and his proven track record in the USL make him an invaluable asset. We can’t wait for him to showcase his abilities on the field at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.”