HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Felipe's Mexican Taqueria donates to Guadalupe Center

NAPLES, Fla. — September is Hispanic Heritage Month. Felipe's Mexican Taqueria is donating proceeds from it's Fiesta Fest to the Guadalupe Center.

The non-profit offers after school tutoring and college preparation to students for free.

"This means a lot to our community," Elizabeth Cuevas with the Center said.

People who came out to the event were connected through Hispanic culture, enjoying music, live painting, Aztec dancers, and food.

Lon Nichols is the director of human resources for the restaurant.

"It's just a way for the community to embrace the importance of Hispanic culture," he said.

25% of the proceeds from this event benefit the non-profit. Cuevas says they're working to break the cycle of poverty through education.

"A lot of the children in Immokalee don't have the opportunity to go out to a college or university setting. Those funds will help our program so they will have the ability to go there," she said.