NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man after a high-speed chase through Naples overnight.

CCSO says deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Davis Boulevard but the driver didn't stop.

They say a chase through Naples ensued until deputies stopped the suspect at Goodlette-Frank Road and 5th Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

CCSO says the suspects' top speed was about 110 miles per hour.