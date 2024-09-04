HEITMANN APOLOGIZES: Will continue serving as Naples Mayor after DUI arrest

NAPLES, Fla — Wednesday morning, Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann said she will continue serving her term, one week after she was arrested for DUI.

Heitmann spoke briefly at the beginning of the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

Fox 4 Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann apologizes on Wednesday, one week after she was arrested and charged with DUI

Fox 4 Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett was in the city council chambers. He reported that Heitmann appeared visibly emotional.

"I take my responsibilities in the public role seriously," she said. "I have full remorse. The toll this has taken on my family cannot easily be put into words."

"I am profoundly sorry for the impact that it has had on my friends, my family, my constituents, city staff and the public," Heitmann said.

It was her first public appearance since she was arrested.

Watch the Naples Police Department dash cam video of her arrest:

Video of Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann's arrest

Heitmann's political career began in 2008 when she was elected to Naples City Council. In 2020, Heitmann became mayor when she defeated incumbent mayor, Bill Barnett. She was re-elected earlier this year by just 22 votes.

In the hours after her arrest, at least one council member publicly supported Heitmann. Council Member Bill Kramer said, "While this is certainly a big deal, it is not the end of the world. And to be clear, this event does not define Theresa Heitmann."

Watch Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett's report on Heitmann's arrest:

Naples Mayor arrested on DUI charges; accused of following couple

The police report says Heitmann drove her car into a yard on 16th Avenue South and didn’t seem to know how she got there. Officers noted that she had slurred speech and watery eyes. Heitmann told them someone had cut her off at a nearby roundabout, according to the Naples Police report.

Heitmann posted a $500 bond Thursday morning and was released from the Naples Jail Center. She waived her arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

This is a developing story, we will update it as soon as we get more information.