Healing with wolves: Florida veterans find connection at Naples animal sanctuary

NAPLES, Fla. — A group of Florida veterans is finding support and healing in an unlikely place: among rescued wolves and exotic animals in Golden Gate Estates.

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary in eastern Collier County has partnered with Home Base, a nonprofit that helps veterans cope with the invisible wounds of war, including PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse, and depression.

Together, they run a program called "Healing Hearts," designed to build community and connection through animal-assisted support.

"Anything involving animals is like soul food to me," said Navy veteran Karen Maher during a recent visit.

The sanctuary houses more than 40 animals, including foxes, prairie dogs, and even a cougar, many of which were rescued from abuse or abandonment. According to the the sanctuary's website, they began taking in animals in 1993 that were not accepted by government animal services, wildlife rehabilitators, or zoos.

Sarah Blanchette, a veteran and volunteer with the program, said the group dynamic is just as powerful as the animal interactions.

"Creating connections is important because the veteran community — we all have the same experiences to a point," Blanchette said. "And when you bring that group of people together, everyone's hardworking, the work ethic is good, and you get that camaraderie again."

Many of the animals at the sanctuary come from traumatic backgrounds, creating a unique bond with the veterans they help.

"Most of them were abused or surrendered," Blanchette said. "To gain their trust and be able to work with them — it's super healing. And that's why they call this program Healing Hearts."

Veterans also take part in group projects during their time at the sanctuary. For Maher, the shared experience offers a new sense of peace.

"Seeing these animals that have been rescued and are being saved from euthanasia — because they're a wolfdog, or a coyote that was used as a pet, or in a fur farm like one of the foxes — it's huge," Maher explained.

While many of the sanctuary's animals cannot return to the wild, their presence continues to make a difference in veterans' lives.

"They get love on a daily basis, they get fed, we give them enrichment," said Cindy Connelly, who helps lead the Healing Hearts program. "It's a perfect life."

