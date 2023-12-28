Habitat Collier showcases upcoming affordable housing site

NAPLES, Fla. — Habitat Collier, a non-profit organization, is addressing an affordable housing shortage by constructing 500 new homes for families in need. While affordable housing options in Collier County are on the rise, advocates worry the progress is not enough to meet increasing demand.

On Thursday, Habitat Collier provided Fox 4 with an exclusive tour of its latest affordable housing project, called "Songbird." Located off Livingston and Pine Ridge, the neighborhood would accommodate 52 families with incomes below the local median level.

Government data suggests approximately 40,000 people commute to work in Collier County daily.

Habitat Collier CEO Lisa Lefkow attributes this substantial commute to the scarcity of affordable housing in the county. Her organization has been working for decades to bridge the gap.

"We've been building an average of 100 homes a year for more than two decades. The reality is that the need is so great; we are behind the 8 ball by something like 10,000 units of affordable housing," she said. "We'd like to eliminate that."

The Songbird neighborhood is one of three currently under construction by Habitat Collier. It is expected to be completed in late 2024.