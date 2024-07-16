"Gut Wrenching:" Collier County Democratic Party on Trump assassination attempt

NAPLES, Fla. — With the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, dismissed charges against him, and a Vice President candidate announcement, it was a busy day in politics.

Jane Schlechtweg is the Chair of the Collier County Democratic Party. She says Trump getting shot at his rally over the weekend should have been gut wrenching for any American.

"It was a very sad and grievous day for the United States," she said.

The Lee County democratic party agrees.

"There is no place for political violence in this country, period. The Florida Democratic Party unequivocally condemns the violence and thanks the secret service, law enforcement, and first responders for their swift response," the Lee County Democratic Party said in a statement.

Jane Schlechtweg says she finds it unfortunate that judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Trump's classified documents case but wishes the former president a speedy recovery.

"In America we do not solve our political differences with gun violence or violence of any matter, we solve our political differences at the ballot box," she said.

