NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office said they charged a student with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 after detectives say they found a loaded semi automatic handgun in a students car.

The Palmetto Ridge High School will have extra law enforcement presence on the campus Tuesday.

Detectives said that the student did not threaten anyone and did not bring the gun inside of the school.