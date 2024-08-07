Greg Folley vs. Yvette Benarroch: What sets them apart in the FL House District 81 race?

NAPLES, Fla — With primaries approaching, two conservative candidates in Collier County are competing for the Florida House of Representatives District 81 seat. Yvette Benarroch and Councilman Greg Folley talked to FOX 4 about their differing priorities.

Both candidates are self-described conservative Republicans. According to their websites, they agree on many issues around the Second Amendment, border security, and education.

But if he wins the seat for House District 81, Marco Island Councilman Greg Folley says his top priority is "protecting kids from obscenity."

“We can tighten the laws on that and that’ll be one of the first things I do when I get to Tallahassee,” Folley said.

Meanwhile Yvette Benarroch, a U.S. Air Force veteran, told FOX 4 the cost of living is her main focus in Collier County.

“People are struggling, our seniors are struggling, families are struggling” Benarroch said.

Benarroch highlighted her grassroots support and contrast with Folley, noting her 20 years in the community compared to Folley’s 6 years.

“I am not a politician. I actually still work. I’m a mom, an Air Force veteran, and I live everyday struggles just like everybody else,” Benarroch said. “If you ask me where we differ, I can tell you that we differ in that I have roots in this community, I know my district, I’ve served my district for 20 years," she added.

Folley criticized Benarroch’s stance on national issues while highlighted his record on advancing local policies.

“Yvette has said many times that she thinks immigration is fundamentally a federal issue, and I think there are so many things that we can do at the state level that are different,” Folley said. “Her view of freedom is a little bit different than mine. She was in favor of many of the shutdowns that I have always opposed.”

Campaign loans aside, public records show Folley has raised over $450,000, mainly through his political action committee. Benarroch has raised close to $150,000 mostly from her own campaign.

Campaign spending between the two is approaching $1 million ahead of the August 20 primaries.