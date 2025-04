NAPLES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Naples, Tuesday.

His office said that also in attendance will be; the Florida Department of Environmental Protection; Secretary Alexis Lambert; and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young.

That's happening at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Fox 4 will have updates after the press conference on what happened.