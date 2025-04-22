Governor Ron DeSantis slams FL House over proposed cuts to Everglades restoration

NAPLES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Florida House leaders in Naples on Tuesday, over proposed budget cuts that he says would drastically reduce funding for Everglades restoration and water quality projects.

“Unfortunately, the Florida House of Representatives proposed a budget that slashes Everglades funding and water quality efforts by almost half a billion dollars, almost $500 million in reductions that they’re putting into this budget," he said.

Watch as Governor DeSantis speaks at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve during a press conference:

DeSantis accused the House of slashing nearly half a billion dollars from his proposed environmental budget, framing the move as politically motivated and contrary to the will of Florida voters.

“Oh, the Governor always gets his way. We don’t want to give the Governor any wins. That’s kind of how these people think," he said.

The Governor’s recommended budget, released in February, includes more than $800 million in funding for Everglades and water quality initiatives. He says the Florida Senate has shown support for his plans, but the House’s proposed version cuts hundreds of millions from those efforts.

DeSantis’ proposed environmental allocations include: