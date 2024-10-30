Governor Ron DeSantis hits trail to campaign against abortion amendment

NAPLES, Fla. — With the election days away, Governor Ron DeSantis is making rounds across Florida, sharing his views on Amendment 4. Soon voters will decide whether Florida keeps its six-week abortion ban or not.

"This amendment says non-physicians can green light [abortion] up until the moment of birth," Governor DeSantis said.

The amendment reads, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

Governor DeSantis calls the amendment's language, vague, saying it implies a doctor does not have to be a part of the process.

Doctor Anna Garcia is an OBGYN in the Memorial Health Care System who spoke at the conference.

"As the law stands right now in Florida, a woman that is seeking an abortion for any reason up to 6 weeks can just walk into the office of a doctor willing to do the abortion and obtain the care that she is requesting," she said.

We reached out to Floridians Protecting Freedom. The political group says Governor DeSantis is overstepping his power in working against Amendment 4. Lauren Brenzel, campaigning for this to pass, says the the ban kicks in before most women find out they're pregnant.

"We know that in states that abortion bans are as extreme as Florida's we see an increase in maternal mortality, in Georgia, Amber Thurman died because of an abortion ban, we've seen it in Florida, women like Anya Cook almost lost their life, women like Deborah Dorbert gave birth to children who died in their arms," Brenzel said.

If you vote yes, you are supporting the right to abortion in Florida.

A 'No' vote will keep Florida's six-week abortion pan in place.