COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A federal judge’s ruling has temporarily shut down operations at Florida’s largest migrant detention center, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” setting off strong reactions from both environmental groups and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, Friends of the Everglades called the preliminary injunction a “major victory.” The group, which helped lead the lawsuit, argued the detention center threatens the ecosystem of Big Cypress National Preserve, including endangered species and the region’s water supply.

WATCH AS GOVERNOR DESANTIS AND ADVOCATES REACT TO THE FEDERAL RULING HALTING ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ:

Gov. DeSantis, environmental groups dig in after federal judge halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

“What happened yesterday and what we saw from the court is not only a victory for the Everglades, it is a victory for the rule of law and holding government accountable,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

Elise Bennett, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the ruling is an important step but not the final outcome.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to present more evidence and make more arguments,” she said. “This gives us a lot of hope and faith as we continue forward in this fight.”

DeSantis dismissed the decision as expected and said his administration had already filed an appeal.

“This was not something that was unexpected,” the governor said. “This was not a judge that was going to give us a fair shake."

The governor insisted the ruling would not slow down other immigration enforcement efforts in Florida.

“We’re not going to be deterred. We’re totally in the right on this,” DeSantis said.

He also pointed to demand for additional capacity, announcing plans to open another detention facility in Baker County, west of Jacksonville, which he dubbed “Deportation Depot.”

Friends of the Everglades, meanwhile, said its legal team is prepared to take the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.