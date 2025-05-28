Golisano Children's Health Center will remain in Naples after lease agreement

NAPLES, Fla. — Golisano Children's Health Center in Naples will remain at its location after a new lease agreement and civil case resolution.

Lee Health and NCH released a joint statement, saying the facility will continue to serve families in Collier County.

"The health center, located at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Livingston Road, will continue offering the same high-quality pediatric services that families in the region have come to rely on," the statement said.

Roughly 65,000 families in the Naples area use services provided by the Golisano Children’s Hospital system, which includes specialized care for children with cancer, neurological conditions, and other medical needs.

The center, operated by Lee Health, currently subleases its facility from Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Lee Health said it previously received an eviction notice, instructing them to vacate the building by April 4. Nicklaus decided not to enforce the eviction notice, but the entities did not disclose any agreement about next steps.

Oncology nurse Lacey Stoller launched a petition to save the facility.

For families like Brandi Woolington’s, the center is more than a medical office. Her teenage daughter has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

She feared losing local care would force families to travel long distances for essential treatments, risking safety and continuity of care.

"Both Lee Health and Nicklaus Children’s share a strong commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare to the children of Collier County. We are grateful for the opportunity to work together to enhance pediatric care in the community," the statement said.

<b>RELATED COVERAGE: Parents push to keep Golisano Children's Health Center in Naples amid confusion over lease agreement</b>