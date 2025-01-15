GOAL! FC Naples starting strong with first day of training for upcoming season

NAPLES, Fla. — Wednesday marked the first day of physicals and practice for FC Naples as the team gears up for its debut season this March as a professional soccer team.

The players hit the field at Collier County's Paradise Coast Sports Complex, beginning preparations for what will be a busy season with 34 scheduled matches.

“Great first impression with the players and the quality that they have here,” said defender Brecc Evans, who recently joined the team from Colorado.

Evans, described as a powerhouse by FC Naples, is one of many new faces on the roster. He shared his thoughts about joining the team for the first time.

“Oh, it was great. I mean, there’s only a few familiar faces, but all the new guys—great first impression. I think they did a great job picking good character first,” he said.

The team chemistry was already on display during practice.

Players from around the world have come together to represent Naples, including 26-year-old Edward Delgado, who was signed as the team’s goalkeeper last month. Delgado noted he has received a lot of local community support for the team.

“First impressions here—everyone’s competitive levels are flowing. We just had a fitness test, and everyone pushed hard. First day, and that was huge. To me, that speaks volumes,” Delgado said.

In just a few weeks, FC Naples will face its first challenge when they take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves from Tennessee.

Head coach Matt Poland said the team’s first day of practice was a success. “Overall, the energy was good. In our rondos, the ball was popping, so that was fun. Then we gave them a couple of minutes to play some 5-v-5, and they were having fun and enjoying playing together. A perfect first day,” Poland said.

The season kicks off on March 8 and you can watch the game on Fox 4.