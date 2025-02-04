GIVE TO THE MAX: Habitat for Humanity looks for donors to help with housing needs

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County is one of the most expensive places to live in Southwest Florida. In efforts to assist in the affordable housing issue, Habitat for Humanity works to make home-ownership attainable.

Maria and Sandra Franco, Mother and daughter, say there were many nights they woke up to roaches on them in their old home.

"When we first came to the United States, I remember one of the first homes that we lived in was a one car garage that was pest infested," Maria said.

Now they are working to become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity. The non-profit requires people to learn about insurance and budgeting in the process of qualifying families.

"Now for her to have a house for us, is something she's wanted her whole life," Maria said.

Lisa Lefkow is the CEO of Habitat for Humanity. The focus is on affordability for families.

"Right now we see payments coming in somewhere between $1,000 and $1,400 a month," she said.

Another new home owner, Eberly Ramirez, is looking forward to moving out of her current home.

"This is my dream come true. For me it's really important because I've got my kids. Now that I've got this house I can pass away tomorrow and I'll be in peace," she said.

Habitat has donors who are willing to match up to $2 million in funding through February 3. Clickhere if you are interested in donating to the Give to the Max Campaign.