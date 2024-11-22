GET READY: Businesses in Naples prepare for more tourists as season kicks off

NAPLES, Fla. — As season kicks off in southwest Florida, local businesses in Collier County are preparing for a lot more visitors. This year, the county has nearly doubled its tourism budget, and businesses are counting on a busy season.

With snowbirds already arriving, the unofficial start of the season is bringing bigger crowds to Naples.

“Our plan was to open Thanksgiving weekend,” said Captain Evan Kuperman, who operates the Naples Bay Water Shuttle. “But we’ve gotten hundreds of calls in the last few weeks asking us to open earlier," he added.

The shuttle offers hop-on, hop-off water taxi services at seven stops across Naples. Kuperman says they are the only service of their kind in Collier County, charging $20 per day.

Despite ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton, Kuperman is optimistic about this year’s tourism season.

A recent $5.45 million boost to the county’s tourism campaign, approved by commissioners on Nov. 12, will boost spending this fiscal year to nearly $12 million. They hope it will help draw in even more visitors.

“I think Collier County, Naples, and the surrounding areas did such a great job—whether it was protecting the area or helping everyone out,” Kuperman said.

Popular restaurants are also gearing up for the busy season by increasing staff and making room for more customers.

“We can serve up to 1,000 customers on weekends,” said Mario Figueroa, who runs Jane’s Café on Third Street. “Right now, we’re at about 600, so we’re expecting a lot more business soon."

Jane’s Café, a Naples staple since 2001, is anticipating December to be their busiest month of the year.

“Luckily, we have a great crew that always helps, but we need extra hands during season,” Figueroa said. “We’re training, checking our equipment, and getting everything ready. We’re really excited."

During peak season, Collier County’s population swells by an estimated 100,000 people, or about 20%.