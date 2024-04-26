GAZA WAR: Solidarity with Israel Coalition holds rally in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Roughly 100 people came to Thursday afternoon's Solidarity with Israel Coalition rally. Many gathered at the intersection of Airport and Pine Ridge roads and said they're praying for peace in the Middle East and the freedom of Hamas' hostages.

Patricia Benvenuto is a minister at Saint Agnes Catholic Church.

"We need to treat each other with respect, no matter what is happening to our world," she said.

The Solidarity with Israel Coalition says it's taking a stand against Hamas, its supporters and Anti-Semitism.

"It's heartbreaking and we all need to pray for our loved ones and bring them home," Benvenuto said.

Meanwhile colleges across the United States are seeing a different side to the war.

Pro-Palestinian supporters are protesting, many saying Israel's military is oppressing Palestinians and pushing for a cease-fire.

Rabbi Adam Miller with Temple Shalom of Naples says no matter who you support, it's about having historical context.

"It's not something you can just pick up and say there's a good side and a bad side, you need to be educated on all that's happened," he said.