From Naples to Kyiv: ex-congressman shares insights on Ukraine after visit

NAPLES, Fla. — As questions swirl about the future of U.S. policy on Ukraine under a second Trump administration, a former congressman living in Naples is sharing insights from his recent trip to the war-torn country.

Tony Hall, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations’ food and agriculture agencies during the Bush administration. He spent six days in Ukraine, meeting with top leaders and witnessing the ongoing situation firsthand.

He spoke with Fox 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett at his home in North Naples.

“To get into Ukraine, I had to fly from Miami to Poland, to Warsaw, drive to the border, and take an overnight train into the capital,” Hall said, describing the journey he made to Kyiv at the start of December.

From Naples to Kyiv: ex-congressman shares insights on Ukraine after two-week visit

During his trip, Hall met with Ukrainian officials, including the Speaker of Parliament, members of parliament, and the head of the Orthodox Church. He also attended a prayer breakfast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“They are concerned,” Hall said. “They know what they have under President Biden. They’re not sure what they’re going to have under President Trump. They want peace — but they want a just peace," he added.

Tony Hall

Hall shared photos from his visit, highlighting the destruction caused by the ongoing conflict. He said Ukrainians are eager for stability but remain anxious about the uncertainty surrounding U.S. support.

At 82 years old, Hall said he remains committed to making a difference. Part of his visit was aimed at helping Ukraine establish a National Day of Prayer, modeled after the one he helped create in the United States under President Reagan.

U.S. Archives

“I brought that idea to them in Ukraine, and it was very positive,” Hall said. “Just before I left, some of the parliamentarians and the Speaker of the House said they were going to introduce the bill, and they hope to pass it by Christmas," he said.

While Hall expressed hope in the power of prayer, he also believes the end of the war is on the horizon. Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett asked Hall about President Trump’s claim he could resolve the Ukraine war in 24 hours.

“Not, in 24 hours, it’s going to take a lot of negotiations,” Hall said. “I suspect they will end this war next year sometime. Both sides have lost hundreds of thousands of people — soldiers and innocent people, women, and children. They are ready for peace," he said.