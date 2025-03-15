NAPLES, Fla. — A group of seniors in Naples has found a meaningful way to honor a close friend they lost — by creating a permanent hummingbird sanctuary in their community garden.

Turning grief into beauty, residents at Vi at Bentley Village are honoring Joan Geoghegan, who passed away at age 91, by transforming a corner of their garden into a vibrant hummingbird haven in her name.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT THE GARDEN LOOKS LIKE:

From grief to beauty: Naples seniors build hummingbird haven to honor late friend

What started with just a few feeders quickly blossomed into a colorful space filled with bright designs and native plants meant to attract hummingbirds — one of Joan’s favorites.

“I think of Joan as a hummingbird — the way she moved, the way she flew around and knew everybody,” said Bob Hill, one of Joan's closest friends.

"Everytime I come here, I'm going to see her in these pink feeders," added Jeffrey Hutzler, another close friend.

The sanctuary is now a peaceful gathering spot, offering a space for reflection and remembrance. And with March marking the start of hummingbird season, residents hope the garden will bring more life.