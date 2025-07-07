From 100% to 30%: Developer seeks to slash affordable housing commitment from Immokalee Road project

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples developer wants to change its already-approved plan for 129 affordable homes off Immokalee Road. The developer is asking Collier County leaders to approve a new version where only 30% of the homes would be priced as affordable.

The proposal comes after neighborhood opposition earlier this year raised concerns about traffic, density, and how the development could harm the area's character.

WATCH TO SEE WHERE THE NEW DEVELOPMENT OFF IMMOKALEE ROAD COULD BE BUILT:

From 100% to 30%: Developer seeks to slash affordable housing commitment in Immokalee road project

The development site is located on 24 acres at the corner of Immokalee Road and Catawba Street. The project was first approved in 2021 with plans for 129 for-sale homes — all designated as affordable housing.

But at an April 8 commissioners meeting, nearby homeowners pushed back after the developer sought to modify the plan. The revised version included increasing the number of homes to 205, switching from for-sale units to rentals, and removing a planned daycare center.

“If Collier County continues to approve developer amendments of changing rezoning, building heights, [and] reducing normal buffer size — eventually Collier County will be unrecognizable,” said Marian Riordan during public comment.

The developer has said financial realities and rising construction costs have made the original 100% affordable, for-sale housing plan unfeasible.

Commissioners postponed the April vote and asked the developer to return with updates.

Now, the developer is proposing a new change: maintain the original 129 for-sale homes, but reserve only 30% — about 39 units — for affordable housing. The remaining units would be sold at market rate.

The change also scraps the proposal for rental options and a planned daycare center.

“And if we keep adding density just to get a small portion of affordability, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Commissioner Chris Hall during the April meeting. “I’m fine to postpone, to come back — I’m more than glad to see what comes up."

County staff has since reviewed the new proposal and is recommending approval.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the project Tuesday afternoon.