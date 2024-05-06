"Frightening sense Deja Vu," says Holocaust survivor as war out east continues

NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly 79 years after the Holocaust ended, people and survivors from all over South Florida remember the lives lost and celebrate those who lived through it.

“We did not know there was another world outside of our world," said Suzanne Cohn, a Holocaust survivor. "We thought the whole world was like that. We don’t want this world now to simulate any aspect of what we lived through.”

With another war out east, it is bringing back memories for Suzanne and her sister Wendy who survived the Holocaust as hidden children.

“What’s going on, not just in Israel where it started, but happening throughout the world is in an awful frightening sense Deja Vu," said Cohn. "I think what frightens me most is to know that the young people in universities, in high schools, are taking a position without really understanding the history of the people.”

Many Naples Community Correspondent Bella Line spoke with said it has made this Holocaust Remembrance Day the most important for them to come together.

“It’s horrific because no one wants to see children, Palestinian children or Israeli children; innocent people; parents; elderly; the frail, no one wants to see death and no one wants to feel the discrimination that we experienced.”