CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Recent data from the CDC estimates 1 in 31 kids in the United States have autism spectrum disorder. Early intervention can make a significant difference in a child's development and future success.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to the co-founders about early intervention:

Free autism screenings available Saturday in Collier County

This Saturday, Family Initiative, in partnership with the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples, will offer free autism screenings for children in Southwest Florida.

Aidan Maillet, who is on the autism spectrum, enjoys spending time at Family Initiative.

"I just like being here with all of them," Aidan said.

Aidan excels in mathematics.

"I'm moving in to pre-algebra next year and that's like a 10th grade subject I was told," he said.

Fox 4.

When asked about his future career aspirations, Aidan has several ideas in mind.

"I don't know maybe be a 911 dispatcher, do my dad's job or work with all of them," Aidan said.

I spoke with the co-founders of Family Initiative who emphasized the importance of early detection and intervention for children with autism.

"We witness firsthand every day what a difference that makes to operate independently and be successful," co-founder David Brown said.

Fox 4.

The decision to bring these resources to Collier County came after receiving numerous calls from families in the area seeking support.

"We really felt like it was critical to expand the reach," co-founder Anjala Van Drie said.

For parents who may be hesitant about getting their child screened, a parent who uses Family Initiative's services shared her thoughts.

"Get them the support that they need so they can succeed in the future," Maria Jean-Louis said. "They're a child today, they'll be an adult tomorrow, we need to get them ready."

To register for Saturday's screening, call 239-910-4515 to be connected with an Autism Navigator who will help schedule an appointment time.

