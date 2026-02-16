Foster parent shortage in Florida leaves vulnerable children waiting for homes

NAPLES, Fla. — The need for foster families in Collier County has reached a critical point, according Youth Haven CEO Linda Goldfield. She warns that misconceptions about foster care are keeping potential parents from stepping up to help children in crisis.

When foster families aren't available, children from across Southwest Florida find themselves at Youth Haven, where they can live peacefully in a nurturing environment with comprehensive resources and therapeutic support.

"In Collier County, there has been a significant shortage for many years," Goldfield said. "I think there are a lot of misconceptions about being a foster parent, that people think that the children that will be placed in their home are really challenging or different difficult, or children who have been in trouble with law enforcement."

The reality, according to Goldfield, is different from these assumptions.

"The children that are in foster care, sadly, have been removed from their homes because the parents don't have the resources or the capacity to take care of their children," she said.

The perfect storm creating the shortage

Collier County faces unique challenges in recruiting foster families. When the Department of Children and Family Services removes a child from their home, the ideal placement is with a family member, teacher, clergy member or neighbor willing to take the child. If that's not possible, foster families are the next option, followed by group homes like Youth Haven.

"The vast majority of foster parents tend to be middle class families," Goldfield explained. "We live in a significant, affluent Snowbird community with fewer and fewer middle class families."

This demographic shift has created a gap between the children who need homes and the families available to provide them. Without enough foster families, children end up at Youth Haven.

Breaking down barriers through community connection

Youth Haven is taking a different approach to encourage foster parenting by inviting the community onto their 18-and-a-half-acre campus to meet the children firsthand.

"We encourage the community to be on this campus, interacting with our children, for our children to see that adults really do care about them and are engaged and want to ensure that they have a bright future and better outcomes," Goldfield said. "By having the community on the campus, they have an opportunity to meet the children that are in the child welfare system, and hopefully one day, consider becoming a foster parent."

The organization is licensed for 74 children. It operates as an emergency shelter, at-risk shelter, and includes Rob's Cottage, a homeless teen program for ages 16 through 21.

How to become a foster parent

The process to become a foster parent is straightforward but thorough. Interested families can visit the Department of Children and Family Services website or contact the Children's Network of Southwest Florida.

"You can fill out an application online. Once they do a screening, if you're considered for a candidate, then there's 30 hours of training that you go through a home visit as well to ensure that you're a proper fit for the children," Goldfield explained.

